Short Interest in XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Expands By 29.9%

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $997,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. XPEL has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income