Short Interest in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expands By 14.3%

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 77,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,207. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $88.52 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

