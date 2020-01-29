Short Interest in ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Declines By 14.2%

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 59,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZK International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.14% of ZK International Group worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

