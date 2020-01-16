Short Interest in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Rises By 8.1%

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. First Analysis initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 641,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,018. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. Zuora has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $677,379.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,854 over the last ninety days. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?