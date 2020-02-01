SHW (ETR:SW1) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SHW AG (ETR:SW1)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €19.65 ($22.85) and last traded at €19.75 ($22.97), approximately 3,192 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.85 ($23.08).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.49.

SHW Company Profile (ETR:SW1)

SHW AG develops and manufactures products to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions in the automotive industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pumps and Engine Compliments, and Brake Discs. The Pumps and Engine Compliments segment offers variable oil pumps/map-controlled oil pumps, e-pumps, primary transmission oil pumps, oil/vacuum pumps with or without balancer shafts, and camshaft phasers for passenger vehicles; and transmission oil, fuel, engine oil, and industrial pumps for truck and off-highway applications, as well as provides powder metallurgy products comprising sintered adjustment rings and rotors for variable oil pumps offering reduced consumption, camshaft phaser components of steel and aluminum powder, and backlash-free gearwheel systems.

