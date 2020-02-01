SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SI-Bone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). SI-Bone posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-Bone will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SI-Bone.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%.

SIBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other SI-Bone news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,981 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in SI-Bone during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SI-Bone has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

