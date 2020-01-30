SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.10

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 32150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $565.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.78.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. As a group, analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $37,143.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $27,230.00. Insiders have sold 106,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,181 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in SI-Bone by 153.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SI-Bone by 70.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 463,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SI-Bone by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 222,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SI-Bone by 181.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SI-Bone by 101.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-Bone Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

