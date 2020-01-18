Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.54

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 227130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

SBGL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after buying an additional 4,913,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 98.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,288,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after buying an additional 4,109,217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $12,784,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 66.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after buying an additional 1,568,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 39.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 1,413,942 shares in the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

