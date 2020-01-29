Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBGL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SBGL stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sibanye Gold has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $11.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGL. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 129.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 8.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 22.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 123.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 69,196 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

