Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBGL. ValuEngine downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE:SBGL opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Sibanye Gold has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGL. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 69,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

