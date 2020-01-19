Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Trading Up 9.3%

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.15, approximately 9,155,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,100,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 249,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 58,292 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 4,913,932 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 66.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after buying an additional 1,568,002 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 8.6% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

