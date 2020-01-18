Sidoti Begins Coverage on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of AUDC opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.15 million, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 23.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AudioCodes by 23.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AudioCodes by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AudioCodes by 406.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AudioCodes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AudioCodes by 456.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

