Sidoti Begins Coverage on Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of Transcat stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Transcat has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $240.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1,477.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 343,259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 437.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 52,820 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?