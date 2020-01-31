Sidoti Boosts MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Price Target to $120.00

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its price objective upped by Sidoti from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.31. 124,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.20. MSA Safety has a one year low of $96.01 and a one year high of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

