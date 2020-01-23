Sidoti Initiates Coverage on FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Stock analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. 14,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.75.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,669.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,652. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FormFactor by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FormFactor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 29,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies