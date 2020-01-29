Sidoti Raises CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Price Target to $72.00

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) had its price target lifted by Sidoti from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSWI. ValuEngine lowered CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CSW Industrials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.07.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $194,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $766,800. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

