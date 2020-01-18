Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.43

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and traded as low as $8.33. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 1,353 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Siebert Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $229.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.91.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 45.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Gloria E. Gebbia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,551,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Siebert Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Siebert Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Siebert Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Siebert Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

