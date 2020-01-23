Siemens (FRA:SIE) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.18 ($147.88).

FRA SIE traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €115.60 ($134.42). 1,667,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €117.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.46.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

