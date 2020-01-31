Siemens (FRA:SIE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.82

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $104.82 and traded as high as $116.68. Siemens shares last traded at $116.32, with a volume of 1,599,366 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.63 ($148.40).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €117.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €104.94.

Siemens Company Profile (FRA:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

