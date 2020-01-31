Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €36.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €36.80 ($42.79) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.71 ($47.33).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €43.78 ($50.90) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.23.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

