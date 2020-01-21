Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €36.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.58 ($47.19).

ETR SHL opened at €43.20 ($50.23) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is €42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.89. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds