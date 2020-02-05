Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €39.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, December 9th. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.01 ($48.84).

Shares of ETR:SHL traded up €0.33 ($0.38) on Monday, reaching €40.81 ($47.45). The company had a trading volume of 692,856 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

