Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.58 ($47.19).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €43.07 ($50.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.80.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

