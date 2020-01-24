Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Up 20%

Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE)’s share price was up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 1,670,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 343,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.08.

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

