Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Down 4.9%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) was down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.41, approximately 613,786 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 574,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Sientra had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 122.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 97,855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 730,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 727,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 185,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 752,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 332,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?