Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Down 5.1%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.26, approximately 692,129 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 563,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

SIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

The company has a market cap of $340.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Sientra had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 122.95%. The business had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sientra by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 185,695 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

