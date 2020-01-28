Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 106,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,185,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. 738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,610. The company has a market cap of $428.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

