Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of BSRR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. 26,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $425.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

