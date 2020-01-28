Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

