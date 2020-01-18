Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 2,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,277. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,699 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Sierra Metals worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com