Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Down 10.8% in January

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 6,180,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SRRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

SRRA opened at $12.10 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -15.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?