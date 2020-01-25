Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.35. Sierra Oncology shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 53,901 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

