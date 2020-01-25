Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) fell 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35, 2,850,643 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,357,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Several brokerages have commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sierra Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $134.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 248,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

