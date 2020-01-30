Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on SWIR. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,680. The stock has a market cap of $356.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.90. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 363.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 32.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

