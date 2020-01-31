Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Shares of SW opened at C$12.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $466.91 million and a PE ratio of -7.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.67. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of C$10.22 and a 52-week high of C$21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$229.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.57 million.

In related news, Director Kent Paul Thexton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,278 shares in the company, valued at C$556,755.10.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

