SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Update

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN SIF opened at $4.40 on Monday. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

