SIG (LON:SHI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.21) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 103 ($1.35).

LON SHI opened at GBX 91 ($1.20) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $543.94 million and a PE ratio of 130.00. SIG has a one year low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.75.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

