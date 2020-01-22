SIG (LON:SHI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 104.88 ($1.38).

Shares of SHI opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.79 million and a P/E ratio of 136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SIG has a 12-month low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02).

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

