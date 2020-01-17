SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Nick Maddock Purchases 157 Shares

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Nick Maddock bought 157 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £149.15 ($196.20).

Nick Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Nick Maddock bought 135 shares of SIG stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($197.12).

LON:SHI opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.24) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.02 million and a PE ratio of 135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. SIG plc has a twelve month low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on SIG from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on SIG from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.21) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 104.88 ($1.38).

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

