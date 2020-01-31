Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $112.97

Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.97 and traded as high as $115.00. Sigma Capital Group shares last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 24,108 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 million and a PE ratio of 9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.84.

About Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM)

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

