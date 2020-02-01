Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Trading Up 6.3%

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.01, approximately 7,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 40,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGLB shares. ValuEngine raised Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised Sigma Labs to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $13.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 330.63% and a negative net margin of 1,947.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

About Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

