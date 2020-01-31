Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded by Hovde Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $161.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBNY. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.87. 19,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,055. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.71. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $111.91 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,267,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 794.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after buying an additional 103,732 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 137,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 95,340 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,649,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

