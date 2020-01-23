Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBNY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.38.

SBNY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.28. 563,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average is $124.89. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $111.91 and a 52 week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,871,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 502,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

