Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Up 10.9% in January

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 174.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Natixis lifted its position in Signature Bank by 24.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 18.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.71. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

