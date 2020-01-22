Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Trading Up 6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $148.64 and last traded at $147.50, approximately 1,071,252 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 397,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.17.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 12.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 11.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,871,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,702,000 after buying an additional 100,830 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.78.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?