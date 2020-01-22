Signet Jewelers Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:SIG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 17th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE SIG opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

