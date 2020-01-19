Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Citigroup

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.47% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SIG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

SIG opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 277.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 77.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio

