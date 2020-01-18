Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $32.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Signet Jewelers from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,652. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 407,487 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

