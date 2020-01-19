Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.52. 6,271,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $31.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 442,109 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.