Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 7.5%

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.31, approximately 2,886,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,698,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 105.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 277.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $77,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

